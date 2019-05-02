Gardner Denver (GDI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gardner Denver traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 2600187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 419.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 224.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Gardner Denver’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

