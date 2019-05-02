Gannett (GCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE:GCI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,283,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31. Gannett has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gannett had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $663.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 529.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.