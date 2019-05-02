FY2019 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

