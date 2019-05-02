FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) EVP Michael G. Nassy Sells 1,600 Shares

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) EVP Michael G. Nassy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter worth $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) EVP Michael G. Nassy Sells 1,600 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/fvcbankcorp-inc-sh-fvcb-evp-michael-g-nassy-sells-1600-shares.html.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.