FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Hits $39,646.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. FUTURAX has a market cap of $39,646.00 and $17,710.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

