Fuel Tech (FTEK) Shares Down 10.5%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 709,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 226,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $33,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 5.91% of Fuel Tech worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

