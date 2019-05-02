FTB Advisors Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

