FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,909 shares in the company, valued at $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $6,020,020. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $29.54 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $795.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.88%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

