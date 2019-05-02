Friday major US stock indexes fared

Stocks closed higher nudging the standard S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite to record highs for the second time in a week.
The most recent landmarks came as investors weighed a mixed bag of business earnings. In addition they drew encouragement by a government report estimating that the U.S. economy grew in a better-than-expected 3.2% annual rate in the first quarter.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 81.25 points, or 0.3%, to 26,543.33.
The Nasdaq composite added 27.72 points, or 0.3%, to 8,146.40.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks increased 16.20 points, or 1%, to 1,591.82.
For weekly:
The S&P 500 climbed 34.85 points, or 1.2 percent.
The Dow fell 16.21 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq gained 148.34 things, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 added 26.07 things, or 1.7 percent.
For the entire year:
The S&P 500 consists of 433.03 points, or 17.3 percent.
The Dow is up 3,215.87 points, approximately 13.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,511.12 points, or 22.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 243.26 points, approximately 18 percent.