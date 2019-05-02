Friday major US stock indexes fared

Stocks closed higher nudging the standard S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite to record highs for the second time in a week.

The most recent landmarks came as investors weighed a mixed bag of business earnings. In addition they drew encouragement by a government report estimating that the U.S. economy grew in a better-than-expected 3.2% annual rate in the first quarter.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.71 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,939.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 81.25 points, or 0.3%, to 26,543.33.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.72 points, or 0.3%, to 8,146.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks increased 16.20 points, or 1%, to 1,591.82.

For weekly:

The S&P 500 climbed 34.85 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow fell 16.21 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq gained 148.34 things, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 added 26.07 things, or 1.7 percent.

For the entire year:

The S&P 500 consists of 433.03 points, or 17.3 percent.

The Dow is up 3,215.87 points, approximately 13.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,511.12 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 243.26 points, approximately 18 percent.