Fresnillo (FNLPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.12.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.