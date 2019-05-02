Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/franklin-street-properties-fsp-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.