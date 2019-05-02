Francesca’s (FRAN) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 797,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 768,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Francesca’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Francesca’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 101,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Francesca’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 572,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Francesca’s by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Francesca’s by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

