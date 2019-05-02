Foxconn CEO meeting at White House unclear

Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou is headed into the White House for an Interview, However, it Is unclear why.

Foxconn has dedicated to constructing a $10 billion screen screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that the organization says will employ 13,000 people.

Foxconn said in a statement Tuesday that”As part of ordinary business operations, Foxconn regularly engages with its stakeholders in federal and state government.” Foxconn says specifics of such interactions can not be disclosed to privacy reasons.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the governor was not aware of the assembly or invited to attend. Evers has stated Foxconn wants to renegotiate its contract with this nation.

A White House spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment on the assembly.