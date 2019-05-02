Ford Motor (F) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Ford’s adjusted earnings and automotive revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, adjusted earnings per share increased on a year-over-year basis while revenues declined. The company’s quarterly rise was due to superior performance by the North American region. Continuing demand for F-series trucks, product mix and higher pricing have supported the region’s EBIT to increase up to $2.2 billion. In fact, increased demand for trucks and SUVs compelled the company to build a portfolio, with 90% consisting of trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles. Also, with an aim to improve the performance, it is undertaking collaborations, job cuts, plant closure and discontinuing the sale of loss-making models. Beside these, Ford is focusing on developing autonomous and electric vehicles along with investments in mobility services.”

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

NYSE F opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,974,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,006,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $321,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,637 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,619,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.