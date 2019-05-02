FNCB Bancorp Inc (FNCB) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,781,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bracey bought 17,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $124,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $196,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

