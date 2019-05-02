Fmr LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bemis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bemis by 4,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,294 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Bemis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bemis by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. Bemis’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

