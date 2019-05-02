Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 213.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,220,000 after purchasing an additional 209,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $261.97.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

