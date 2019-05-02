Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.96 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,192,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.64.

DLR stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

