First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNWB stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

