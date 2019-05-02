First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 86.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,592,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,586,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,334,000 after buying an additional 1,014,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,830,000 after buying an additional 391,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,878,000 after purchasing an additional 387,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 485,915.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 379,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

