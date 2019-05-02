First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,493 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,453.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 593,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

