First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Short Interest Down 26.4% in April

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,841 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 29th total of 2,483,302 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.28.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $649,088,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in First Hawaiian by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,003,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in First Hawaiian by 970.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
