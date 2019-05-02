First Financial Corp (THFF) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) – FIG Partners reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for First Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 28.30%.

THFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Financial by 1,505.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial by 326.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

