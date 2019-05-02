First Data (FDC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.64 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

FDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of FDC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,194. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,474.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575 over the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

