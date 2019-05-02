First Community Co. (FCCO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 222,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/first-community-co-fcco-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.