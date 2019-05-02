FireEye (FEYE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.12 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.49.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 5,070,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.92. FireEye has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $847,146.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

