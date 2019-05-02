Financial Comparison: ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) versus Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -85.58% 10.14% 1.30% Healthcare Realty Trust 15.49% 3.99% 2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 1 0 0 1.50 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $283.15 million 4.02 -$105.96 million $2.50 7.62 Healthcare Realty Trust $450.39 million 8.56 $69.77 million $1.57 19.57

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

