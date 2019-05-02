Financial Analysis: 3D Systems (DDD) & Longwen Group (LWLW)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Longwen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -6.62% -3.83% -2.64% Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A

69.0% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and Longwen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 6 1 0 2.00 Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and Longwen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $687.66 million 1.79 -$45.51 million ($0.37) -28.46 Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Longwen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longwen Group has a beta of -2053.04, indicating that its stock price is 205,404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

