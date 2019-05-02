Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.54 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ FY2019 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 88,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $9,555,016.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,887 shares in the company, valued at $19,962,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

