Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

FMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.49. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.78. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, CEO Kevin J. Helmick acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $37,021.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,731.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,982 shares of company stock worth $52,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

