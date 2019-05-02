Extended Stay America (STAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Extended Stay America have declined in the past year, we are encouraged by its impressive earnings surprise history. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. Extended Stay America’s efforts to drive revenue per available room (ReVPAR) by providing suitable services to value-conscious business travelers are encouraging. Additionally, it is refocusing on core customers instead of fleeting customers. Additionally, its initiatives toward controlling costs and decreasing capital requirement for fresh hotel builds are commendable. Extended Stay America is banking on increasing unit growth as well. However, the company’s lack of exposure in international markets might limit revenue growth potential. Also, intense competition from larger hotel chains as well as alternative hospitality providers is a concern.”

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,161. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Extended Stay America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,627 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 43.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Extended Stay America by 24.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

