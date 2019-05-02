Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Receives $61.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exponent stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 131,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $214,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 580.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Exponent by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exponent by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

