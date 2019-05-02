Eversource Energy (ES) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 1068816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,050,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $114,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

