Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.19 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, Bancor Network and OTCBTC. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00404964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00985585 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitfinex and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

