EtherDelta Token Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One EtherDelta Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33. EtherDelta Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherDelta Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.08 or 0.09922433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001764 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012386 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token (EDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com . EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta

EtherDelta Token Coin Trading

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherDelta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherDelta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.