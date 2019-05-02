Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0168

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $49,580.00 and approximately $15,655.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.10033838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001760 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,947,533 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.