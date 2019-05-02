Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 2nd (AMSF, CAGDF, CCJ, CCO, CRWN, FLIC, HSIC, IBCP, LKFN, MASI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 2nd:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Masimo has outperformed the industry year to date. The company continues to gain from its key Product segment, which has put up a solid show of late. Notably, the company’s noninvasive technology shipments rose recently. A plethora of regulatory approvals and launches favors the stock. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s recent initiative for hospital automation. Its Patient Safety Net Systems have also seen robust demand in recent times. Additionally, Masimo has been selected for the FDA innovation challenge to develop products for preventing and treating opioid use disorder. On the flip side, Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment saw significant softness lately. In fact, management expects no contribution from the unit in 2019. Furthermore, Masimo expects foreign currency headwinds in 2019. The company faces fierce competition from MedTech bigwigs.”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “McKesson has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. McKesson’s European Pharmaceutical Solutions witnessed softness lately owing to challenges in the United Kingdom. Unfavorable currency movements too partially marred the segment’s performance. Contraction in operating income is discouraging as well. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space are added concerns. However, McKesson saw a solid show by its core U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions unit in recent times. Management is optimistic about the 10-year partnership signed with Rite Aid. McKesson continues to expect incremental synergies from its MSD acquisition. McKesson Canada too saw healthy growth in recent times. The company also launched an Opioid Foundation recently, to address the current U.S. opioid crisis.”

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

