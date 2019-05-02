EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.08. 354,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $180.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.04%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,227.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

