The Environmental Protection Agency is reaffirming a popular weed killer is safe for users as legal claims bracket.

Even the EPA’s draft findings Tuesday come following two recent U.S. court verdicts have awarded multimillion-dollar claims to guys who attribute glyphosate for their lymphoma.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup-maker Monsanto this past year, has reported U.S. lawsuits from 13,400 individuals over exposure to the weed killer.

The EPA’s draft findings at a regular overview conclude that glyphosate”is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans”

Scientist Nathan Donley of the Center for Biological Diversity says that the agency is relying upon industry-backed studies and ignoring.