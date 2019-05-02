Entergy (ETR) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) received a $100.00 price target from analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.52. 69,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,139. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $332,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,408 shares of company stock worth $4,743,743. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.