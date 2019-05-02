Enstar Group (ESGR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

ESGR opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $150.32 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, COO Orla Gregory bought 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.25 per share, with a total value of $996,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Paul James O’shea bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 41,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,864,479.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,095 shares of company stock worth $6,960,332. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

