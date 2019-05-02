Ensco (ESV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ensco in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ensco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale set a $5.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.96.

ESV traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 11,527,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ensco has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensco will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ensco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,528,562 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200,387 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ensco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ensco by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ensco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 154,509 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ensco by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,050 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

