Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Holdings Trimmed by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 709,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,775,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,152.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $636,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,972.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock worth $1,478,709 in the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

