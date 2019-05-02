EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Announces Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -159.36, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 24,791 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $269,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 135.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

