Enerplus Corp (ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 24,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,306. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

