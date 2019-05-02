Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) CMO John Orlando Sells 18,754 Shares

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $118,525.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Orlando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, John Orlando sold 21,697 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $139,294.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Orlando sold 905 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $6,697.00.

EIGI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 12,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,227. The firm has a market cap of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

