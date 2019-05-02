Encompass Health Corp (EHC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $58,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,285,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Encompass Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Encompass Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

