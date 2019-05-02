Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Employers has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

In other Employers news, Director Valerie R. Glenn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $60,308.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,555.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

