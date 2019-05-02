Elevate Credit Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

ELVT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.66 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of ELVT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.76. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

