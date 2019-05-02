Elevate Credit Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Elevate Credit in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELVT. BTIG Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.27.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.